A Coagh motorist who told police he had insurance, has been fined £300 with six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The court was told that police stopped at car being driven by Malcolm Brown (35), of Killymuck Road, at Fountain Road, Cookstown, on October 16.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant told police that he believed he was insured but police phoned the broker who said they held no insurance for that driver.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...