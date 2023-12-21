Court heard Tyrone motorist thought he had insurance when stopped in Cookstown by police
A Coagh motorist who told police he had insurance, has been fined £300 with six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
The court was told that police stopped at car being driven by Malcolm Brown (35), of Killymuck Road, at Fountain Road, Cookstown, on October 16.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant told police that he believed he was insured but police phoned the broker who said they held no insurance for that driver.
A defence lawyer said Brown thought he had renewed his insurance by direct debit.