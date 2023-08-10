Register
Court heard woman felt she was going to pass out after Carrickfergus man allegedly grabbed her by the neck

A Co Antrim man allegedly grabbed a former girlfriend by the neck after a message on her phone sent him into a “rage”, a court has heard.
By Alan Erwin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

Reece McHugh is also accused of brandishing a knife at one point during the suspected attack last month.

The 24-year-old, of Sunnylands Grove in Carrickfergus, was remanded in custody on charges of non-fatal strangulation, possessing a bladed article in public, common assault and criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that the woman claimed she was attacked at a house in Carrickfergus on July 12.

Laganside Court in Belfast.Laganside Court in Belfast.
Police said a text message was observed on her phone which allegedly “sent the defendant into a rage”.

She claimed McHugh grabbed her neck and applied pressure for about 10 seconds, a period where she felt she was going to pass out. The woman told officers she was also kicked and held in a bear hug before leaving the property.

It was alleged that McHugh followed her outside and then lifted a small knife.

A phone and glasses belonging to the complainant were said to have been damaged during the incident.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Neill suggested there may have been another motive behind allegations aimed at getting his client put behind bars.

He argued that McHugh could be released because the complainant lives well away from Carrickfergus.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Steven Keown ruled: “The risk of re-offending in this case, in my view, is unmanageable.”