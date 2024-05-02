Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craigavon Crown Court also heard that 35-year-old Adrian Douglas had guzzled five bottles of Buckfast while he watched a Ranger v Celtic football match on April 30 last year and a short time later after Rangers were beaten, he was caught on CCTV hammering the door of Danielle Skelton.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC watched the video, captured on the victim’s ring doorbell camera, several times on Thursday where Douglas could be seen staggering towards the door and repeatedly hammering on it and he is heard shouting “Fenians are in here…taigs here…f****** fenian b*******…I want to talk to her…out to f***…f****** fenian c***…no rebels here.”

Last January, Adrian Douglas admitted intimidation while his older brother 37-year-old Alister Douglas admitted aiding and abetting his brother in the intimidation.

Brothers Adrian Douglas and Alister Douglas in an image from the doorbell camera.

The Lurgan brothers also admitted a charge of attempting to cause criminal damage to a front door belonging to Ms Skelton on the same date.

In relation to the intimidation charge the brothers, from Carrick Drive and Charles Baron Gardens respectively, admitted that they “unlawfully caused by force, threats or menaces, or in some other way another person namely Danielle Skelton to leave a place where she was for the time being resident or in occupation”.

Opening the prosecution case, Crown counsel Nicola Auret conceded the older defendant had “played a somewhat lesser role” in that he banged the door once and did not make any sectarian remarks but she asked the judge to hold that the offences “are aggravated by hostility, aggravated by religion”.

She told the court how Ms Skelton had just put her 18-month-old son to bed and was sitting in her living room watching TV when she heard people “being rowdy” from outside her then home at Ashleigh Crescent.

A short time later she heard banging and shouting coming from her front door and living room window leaving her “terrified and she ran to her bedroom from where she rang her parents and then the police,” said Ms Auret.

The eight-minute 999 call was played to the court where a crying and emotional Ms Skelton repeatedly pleaded with the operator for the police to come to her home, describing how “I don’t know who’s outside…I’m on my own…they’re trying to put my windows in….he’s here hammering my door.”

The operator assures her calmly “the police are on their way, stay on the phone with me, calm down, you are doing really well.”

Ms Skelton’s verbal description to the emergency operator matched what her doorbell camera had captured in that Adrian Douglas was drunk, there were other people around and a woman had tried to coax him away from the door.

She could be heard on the video telling him “Adrian get out now - your nieces and nephews are watching you, they’re f****** watching you” but he ignores her and hammering the door shouts “out to f***.”

"Here I’m only having a laugh, having a laugh someone, open the f****** door b******( ye, f****** fenian c***,” Adrian Douglas is recorded as saying.

Initially his brother Alister tried to shepherd him away too but within seconds, he changes his tune and trying to cover the camera with his hand, tells him to “get that f****** camera off”.

Alister Douglas does not make any sectarian comments and is the first of the defendants to walk away but Ms Auret submitted that despite his lesser role, “he is clearly assisting and encouraging” his brother.

The brothers were arrested a short time after the incident but both were too drunk to interview until the following day and while Adrian Douglas accepted his behaviour had been “disgusting” and he was ashamed of himself, he claimed not to know the victim is Catholic.

His brother on the other hand, told cops “everybody knew she’s Catholic” but each man claimed there had been sectarian comments such as “huns” coming from the property in weeks before the incident.

Ms Auret told the court however “that is not accepted by the prosecution”, submitting there were multiple aggravating features to the case including the protracted nature off the incident, that it was committed against a vulnerable single mum who was in her own home but “the most serious aggravation is the sectarian nature of the incident”.

Adrian Douglas’s defence counsel Patrick Taggart conceded that “no right-thinking member of society” could ever think his behaviour was acceptable but emphasising that he has Catholic friends and relatives, “he has no history of sectarian abuse, no history of animosity across the religious divide”.

Further contending that “it’s no excuse,” the barrister said the offence had to be seen in the context of the father-of-seven drinking five bottle of buckfast and being so drunk that he could not remember the incident.

"Unfortunately stupidity is not an excuse out mitigation,” Judge Lynch told the court but turning to medical evidence, Mr Taggart revealed that Adrian Douglas acts as a full time carer for his long term partner, that some of his children have particular needs while his mother and sister both struggle with MS.

He urged the judge to take an exceptional course when it came to sentencing, arguing that a suspended sentence would meet the justice of the case but would also allow Douglas to continue in his as an important carer for his family.

Defence counsel Conor Coulter said Alister Douglas wanted to repeat again his apologies to the victim and to the court, submitting that the 37-year-old is “rightly ashamed of his behaviour”.

He argued however that given his lesser role, a community-based disposal of probation and / or community service would both punish him and allow the self-employed window cleaner to “make some practical reparations to the community”.