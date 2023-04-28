A defence lawyer said an official from a group, from which a Toomebridge man had stolen almost £3,000, is continuing to help the defendant.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Stephen McAleese (32), of Ballydugennan Villas, admitted stealing alcohol worth £7.77 from an off-licence on November 13 last year. The court heard the defendant had stolen wine but he had paid for it the next day.

The court was told the defendant, who is on benefits, is repaying almost £3,000 he had previously stolen from regeneration group TIDAL - which is registered as a charity - in Toomebridge. He had appealed a jail sentence for that and the case has been deferred to July to allow him to pay back the stolen cash.

A previous court heard McAleese was a drug addict and was helped by an office holder at TIDAL. However, in the run up to Christmas in 2020, McAleese broke into the premises and stole £2,800 which he spent on crack cocaine.

He had pleaded guilty to burglary of the TIDAL premises and received an eight months prison sentence but had bail fixed for appeal.

The court, last year, heard the office holder had lent McAleese money on a number of occasions and he "always paid it back". The officer holder said after giving the defendant £30 on two occasions in August and October in 2020, McAleese became aware of the location of money. The offices were then broken into and the money was taken. McAleese's blood was found at the scene.

A defence barrister had told a previous court that a victim impact statement highlighted "a very, very, disappointed lady who had helped this man".

The lawyer said he accepted the case was "aggravated by so many features" and had been a "gross breach on so many levels".

The lawyer said the defendant had misused drugs and alcohol for many years and had on occasions been "sleeping on the streets".

He said McAleese had no recollection of the theft which happened during a "major drugs binge" but in hindsight he was "ashamed and disgusted".

District Judge Nigel Broderick had told the defendant in 2022, the Victim Impact Statement showed how the woman had "literally took you off a park bench on a freezing February evening".

Handing down an eight months jail sentence in January 2022 to McAleese, who had 58 previous convictions, Judge Broderick had said: "I can't think of a worse case in terms of breach of trust and stealing money that was there to help the community in your local area".

McAleese was back at court on April 24 for the wine theft, and a defence lawyer said his client has "been in conflict with the police, neighbours, businesses, in the local area". He said more than half of the money stolen from TIDAL has now been repaid.

The barrister said the defendant has now "remarkably rekindled" a link with the community official who had written a letter to the Appeal Judge saying she had "sympathies" for McAleese's plight.

The lawyer said although the official wants the money paid back she is "assisting him within the community".

