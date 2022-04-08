Court hears Ahoghill man shouted ‘racial slurs’ about Romanians

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told John George Porter (44), of Brooklands, shouted remarks like “f*cking Romanian b*stards”.
During an incident the defendant also alleged a Romanian had committed an offence against a person known to him, the court heard.
Porter admitted being disorderly and assaulting police in relation to December 9 last year.
When police arrived at the scene he was “hostile” and aggressive, shouting “racial slurs”.
He pushed a PSNI officer and then lifted a pint glass at head height putting police in fear of attack.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was “heavily intoxicated”.
The lawyer said Porter had been in Ballymena making enquiries about a person who had been accused of committing a “serious assault” on a person known to the defendant.
District Judge Nigel Broderick put Porter on Probation for a year.