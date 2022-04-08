Court hears Ahoghill man shouted ‘racial slurs’ about Romanians

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told John George Porter (44), of Brooklands, shouted remarks like “f*cking Romanian b*stards”.

During an incident the defendant also alleged a Romanian had committed an offence against a person known to him, the court heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porter admitted being disorderly and assaulting police in relation to December 9 last year.

editorial image

When police arrived at the scene he was “hostile” and aggressive, shouting “racial slurs”.

He pushed a PSNI officer and then lifted a pint glass at head height putting police in fear of attack.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was “heavily intoxicated”.

The lawyer said Porter had been in Ballymena making enquiries about a person who had been accused of committing a “serious assault” on a person known to the defendant.