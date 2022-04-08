Loading...

Court hears Ahoghill man shouted ‘racial slurs’ about Romanians

A man with an Ahoghill address shouted, what a prosecutor described as, “racial slurs” in Ballymena town centre.

By by court reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:33 pm

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told John George Porter (44), of Brooklands, shouted remarks like “f*cking Romanian b*stards”.

During an incident the defendant also alleged a Romanian had committed an offence against a person known to him, the court heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Porter admitted being disorderly and assaulting police in relation to December 9 last year.

editorial image

When police arrived at the scene he was “hostile” and aggressive, shouting “racial slurs”.

He pushed a PSNI officer and then lifted a pint glass at head height putting police in fear of attack.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was “heavily intoxicated”.

The lawyer said Porter had been in Ballymena making enquiries about a person who had been accused of committing a “serious assault” on a person known to the defendant.

District Judge Nigel Broderick put Porter on Probation for a year.

Read: Covid Spring Booster who is eligible