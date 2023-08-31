Almost 100 'CCTV exhibits' are being viewed by police in the Chloe Mitchell murder investigation in Ballymena, a court heard on Thursday.

Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Extensive searches for Chloe Mitchell took place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, the full case file has still to be sent to their department from police. She said there had been "progress made" in preparing the case file.

She told the court there were 92 "CCTV exhibits" and 15 of those have still to be viewed. The prosecutor said police hoped to have viewed the footage before the end of September.

She said the defendant's mobile phone had been downloaded and that involved "45,000 pages". Police hope to have prepared a report regarding the phone by the end of September, the court was told.

The prosecutor said a 'Fitbit' and a 'PlayStation' are being forensically examined. The court heard "eleven witness statements" were still outstanding but were due to be completed by the end of September.

A defence barrister accepted there was "quite significant progress" in preparing the case file.