Court hears Ballymena man (21) was ‘dabbling’ in supply of cannabis

Stephen Hamilton (21), of Camberwell Way, was sentenced at the town’s Magistrates Court for supplying cannabis; offering to supply cannabis and possession of the Class B drug.

A prosecutor said on the afternoon of February 7 last year police stopped the defendant at Parkway in Ballymena and commenced a search.

However, he ran off towards Market Road and into Devenagh Way.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Police followed and saw him discard a plastic tube which contained 5.5 grammes of herbal cannabis worth “£55” and also £100 in cash.

The defendant’s phone indicated “heavy traffic” in relation to drugs supply.

The defendant told police he supplied “small amounts” of cannabis to “feed his habit” and to buy “essentials” like food.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said Hamilton “seemed to ahve been dabbling into the world of supplying cannabis”.

He said there were 113 messages “relevant to the investigation”.

The lawyer said Hamilton seemed to be involved at a “very low level and certainly not at any kind of substantial, commercial, level”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant people “normally” go to prison for such offences but given his “relatively young age” and the contents of a pre-sentence report he said he would give him a “chance”.