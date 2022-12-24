A 28-year-old Ballymena man with 143 previous convictions has spent 131 months - the equivalent of almost 11 years - in custody, a court in the town was told.

Now, Ciaran McKeown, with an address listed as Dunclug Park, has been given a six months jail sentence for new offences.

On August 20 this year he caused £1,000 worth of damage to a window at TK Maxx and assaulted two police officers.

A prosecutor said a man known as 'Ciaran Red Roof' had smashed a window.

Ballymena courthouse.

He was taken to hospital with a "suspected drug overdose" and became aggressive towards hospital staff and police and spat at the PSNI officers, with spit landing on their arms.

On August 22 this year the defendant was arrested and in he spat several times in the back of a cell van.

On October 31 this year the defendant was "shouting and screaming" whilst at flats in Ballymena and "banging on doors and windows". He continued to shout and swear when police arrived.

On November 7 this year he admitted fraud by false representation after stealing his mother's bank card and withdrawing £250.

A defence barrister said the defendant had obtained a place at a 'Christian' rehab facility in England but his "remand in custody ended that process".