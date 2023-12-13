A court was told a man stopped traffic whilst 'leading' an un-notified parade which was in breach of coronavirus regulations regarding public gatherings.

Ryan Moorman (22), with an address given as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, committed an offence on April 23, 2021. He pleaded guilty to a charge of taking part in an 'un-notified public procession'.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant is currently a sentenced prisoner due for release in February next year.

A prosecutor said that at 8pm on April 23 in 2021 there was an un-notified parade in Antrim town centre involving "150-200 people despite coronavirus regulations being in place".

Police identified Moorman and another man - whose case was mentioned at an earlier court and whose sentencing has been adjourned - "as leading the procession and stopping traffic to allow the procession to progress".

The court heard police gave "several audible warnings about the ongoing public health situation". The court was told Moorman has 65 previous convictions.