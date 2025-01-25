Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A court was told a Ballymena man said: "Go on you big gay hit me."

Gregory Fenton (56), of Edward Street, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on charges of disorderly behaviour and three assaults.

A prosecutor said that on July 28 last year the defendant had arrived at an address in the town and pushed a man.

The defendant was then in a street and was "highly aggressive" to a woman. She said she was shoved on the shoulder.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Another woman said the defendant was using "homophobic language towards her".

The prosecutor said the defendant had said: "Are you gay?" and had then added: "Go on you big gay hit me".

When interviewed the defendant said he couldn't remember the incidents due to intoxication.

A defence solicitor said the defendant wished to apologise for the offences.

He said the defendant intends to engage in a rehab course with a "Christian organisation" in the Republic of Ireland.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant alcohol was "not a defence nor an excuse" for the offences.

The defendant was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service and was put on Probation.