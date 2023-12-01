A bandsman who knocked out a parade marshal in a one-punch attack on July 12 this year in Larne has been ordered to do 240 hours of Community Service and has to pay the victim £1,000 compensation.

Ian Rowan (42), with an address listed as Doric Drive in Larne, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that Rowan punched the man in the face around 6pm causing him to fall to the ground. Police estimated the victim was unconscious for between five and eight minutes, a prosecutor said.

A defence solicitor said Rowan had penned a letter of apology to the victim. The lawyer said it was a "bit of a mystery" why the assault had happened but immediately before the incident the parade marshal had been "remonstrating very rigorously" with a motorist who "has attempted to come into the parade," the lawyer said.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

He said the defendant had "too much alcohol" taken. The solicitor added: "Clearly the defendant has reacted to what he has seen in a completely unjustifiable way". The lawyer said Rowan is aware what a one-punch attack "can lead to".

The court heard the defendant had a previous conviction from Craigavon Crown Court which involved "a weapon" during an incident in the Portadown area.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is the sad experience of this and many other courts to deal unfortunately with fatal one punch cases. I have dealt with one in the recent past. So they can have serious consequences. When you punch someone and they fall to the ground they can hit their head on a very hard surface. It would appear this may have occurred on this occasion because I am told the victim was unconscious.

"Thankfully they appear to have made a recovery but this would have been a significant injury for the victim and I have no doubt it is not just the physical scars but the emotional trauma of being assaulted in this manner will no doubt live much longer."