Court hears banned Ballygally motorist has now bought a bicycle
Michael Bates (48), of Drumnagreagh Road, was detected drink driving after 1am on December 16 last year.
The court heard police had received a report of a van being driven erratically on the A8.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 74 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant – who he said had business interests in Belfast – wished to apologise.
The lawyer said the defendant has bought a bicycle for travel purposes.
District Judge Nigel Broderick asked the defendant: "Do you know you can go to prison for drunk driving? This is the second time you have committed this offence. Do it again you probably will go to prison".
The defendant was banned from driving for three years and fined £500.