Michael Bates (48), of Drumnagreagh Road, was detected drink driving after 1am on December 16 last year.

The court heard police had received a report of a van being driven erratically on the A8.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 74 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant – who he said had business interests in Belfast – wished to apologise.

The lawyer said the defendant has bought a bicycle for travel purposes.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked the defendant: "Do you know you can go to prison for drunk driving? This is the second time you have committed this offence. Do it again you probably will go to prison".