Court hears boy (4) was unrestrained in front passenger seat

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th May 2024, 16:33 BST
A court was told a four-year-old boy was in a vehicle's front passenger seat without an appropriate child restraint.

The driver - Eamon Downey (36), of Hugomont Park in Ballymena - admitted an offence in connection with the seat belt and also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in the town on December 4 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw a vehicle "weaving through lanes and failing to indicate at junctions and roundabouts".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
When stopped and spoken to police noticed the defendant had a four-year-old "without the appropriate child restraint".

A defence solicitor said it appeared the child had been "fiddling about" with the seat belt and the defendant "realises it is far from ideal".

The defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £200.