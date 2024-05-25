Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A court was told a four-year-old boy was in a vehicle's front passenger seat without an appropriate child restraint.

The driver - Eamon Downey (36), of Hugomont Park in Ballymena - admitted an offence in connection with the seat belt and also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in the town on December 4 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw a vehicle "weaving through lanes and failing to indicate at junctions and roundabouts".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

When stopped and spoken to police noticed the defendant had a four-year-old "without the appropriate child restraint".

A defence solicitor said it appeared the child had been "fiddling about" with the seat belt and the defendant "realises it is far from ideal".