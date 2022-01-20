Court hears ‘cannabis sweets’ ordered for delivery were intercepted

Jodie Leigh McGarry (25), of Barra Drive in Ballymena, then was found with cannabis at her address during a follow-up search. She admitted charges of possessing cannabis and attempting to possess cannabis in relation to September last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, police took possession of an “intercepted parcel addressed to the defendant containing ten packets of cannabis sweets”.

6.9 grammes of cannabis was then found in her home.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The prosecutor said the defendant made full admissions “to ordering cannabis sweets for delivery to her home address, knowing it was illegal to possess the said items”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if the sweets had been bought off a “legal site or illegal sites”.

The prosecutor said he had “no indication” and the judge added: “She could be ingesting anything if it is an illegal site”.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from her defence solicitor’s office.

Soliciitor David McIlrath said “Not the greatest idea ordering this type of material off the internet.” David McIlrath said the defendant had “considerable problems with substance abuse”. He said she had made the decison herself to do a drug addiction course online.