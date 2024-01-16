A man who failed to stop for police and lobbed a bag containing cannabis from his car, has been given a suspended jail term.

Ryan Jones (30), with an address listed as Farmhill in Antrim town, was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for sentencing on charges of supplying cannabis; possessing cannabis and failing to stop for police.

When interviewed, the defendant said he was aware police were behind him on New Year's Eve, 2022, but he decided to drive home until he "felt safe".

He admitted throwing the bag out of the car and said the incident happened after he had "just picked the bag up". He told police he had been intending to drive to a location where somebody would open the door and take the bag and then he was going to drive off.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The prosecutor added: "He wouldn't disclose to police where the drugs were collected from or where he was destined to take them to." The bag contained 241 grammes of herbal cannabis, split into four bags.

The prosecutor said the defendant accepted he had been "dealing drugs" but that Jones had claimed he had been "under threat at that point in time to deal".

A defence barrister said there had been a "very positive" pre-sentence report. Sentencing had been deferred until January 9 and a defence lawyer said Jones "has put this well and truly behind him and moved on".

Handing down a five months jail sentence, suspended for two years, along with a £200 fine, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that normally for such offences the court would readily consider an immediate custodial sentence.