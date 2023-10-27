Register
Court hears Chloe Mitchell murder case file is due to be submitted by police to prosecutors by the end of November

The case file on the murder of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell is expected to be submitted by police to prosecutors by the end of November, the town's Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNIChloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNI
A prosecutor told Thursday's court: "Overall, the police have advised that they are aiming to have the file submitted to us by the end of November."

She said CCTV is due to be completed by next week. She said phone reports are complete. The prosecutor said a PlayStation has been examined and a Fitbit has still be be examined.

The court heard a post-mortem report is expected in "mid November". Regarding forensics, the prosecutor said a report was due by the end of October.

A defence lawyer said it was a "very serious and complex case" but the file was being progressed at "significant speed".

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to November 23.