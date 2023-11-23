Register
Court hears Chloe Mitchell murder case file is not now due to be submitted by police to prosecutors until mid-December

The case file on the murder of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell is not now expected to be submitted by police to prosecutors by mid-December after previously being anticipated by the end of November, the town's Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNIChloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNI
A prosecutor told Thursday's Court an autopsy report has been received. She said CCTV is "very near completion" and a 'Fitbit' examination is still to be concluded.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was "satisfied there appears to be appropriate progress in the investigation".

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to December 21.