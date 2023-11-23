Court hears Chloe Mitchell murder case file is not now due to be submitted by police to prosecutors until mid-December
and live on Freeview channel 276
Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.
Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.
A prosecutor told Thursday's Court an autopsy report has been received. She said CCTV is "very near completion" and a 'Fitbit' examination is still to be concluded.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was "satisfied there appears to be appropriate progress in the investigation".
The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to December 21.