Court hears Co Down man produced small bag of cannabis 'from his pants'
A man produced a small bag of herbal cannabis "from his pants" when taken to a police station, a prosecutor told a court.
Details were given at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Johnny Doherty (32), with an address listed as Windmill Park in Ballynahinch.
He had given a false name to police when spoken to in the Antrim town area.
He has pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cannabis and obstructing police on January 26 this year.
A defence solicitor said the drugs were worth "£5". The defendant was fined £200.