A man produced a small bag of herbal cannabis "from his pants" when taken to a police station, a prosecutor told a court.

Details were given at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, regarding Johnny Doherty (32), with an address listed as Windmill Park in Ballynahinch.

He had given a false name to police when spoken to in the Antrim town area.

He has pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cannabis and obstructing police on January 26 this year.

A defence solicitor said the drugs were worth "£5". The defendant was fined £200.