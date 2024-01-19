A man whose wallet containing cocaine was found in the toilet of a plane has been fined £300.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

James Francis Lawrence (49), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Rhine Close in Caversham in Reading, was convicted in his absence at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, in relation to possession of Class A drugs on January 25 in 2020.

A prosecutor said a summons had been served by "Thames Valley Police" on the defendant at Clayton Walk in Reading but he had not appeared at court. The court heard "two small bags" of cocaine were "inside a wallet".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutor added: "On the 25th of January, 2020, police boarded an inbound easyJet flight from London Luton following a report that a leather wallet had been found by cabin crew in an aircraft toilet and that there were two small plastic bags containing white powder inside the wallet along with the defendant's driving licence".

When interviewed, the defendant told police the wallet was his and when shown the plastic bags containing white powder he said it was cocaine.