Court hears convoy of high-performance cars was detected speeding in Co Antrim

Bernard Rooney (45), of Craigavad Park, Holywood, and Wayne Lyons (42), of Malone Meadows, Belfast pleaded guilty to exceeding a 70mph speed limit at 12.45pm on Sunday, September 25 last year.
A previous court heard there were four vehicles involved including a Lamborghini at the A8 dual-carriageway near Ballynure.
Two other defendants were previously dealt with by the court and received driving bans and fines.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 23), a prosecutor said police detected "four high-performance vehicles at speeds in excess of 100mph".He said they appeared to be in a "convoy".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said a police vehicle doing 120mph took some time to catch up with the vehicles and it could be inferred the speeds were "in and around 100mph".
A defence lawyer said the men had been attending a "children's cancer charity event".