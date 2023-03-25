Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
20 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
23 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Court hears convoy of high-performance cars was detected speeding in Co Antrim

Two men who were caught exceeding a 70mph speed limit in a "convoy" of high-performance cars after attending a cancer charity event have each been banned from driving for a month and fined £400.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:40 GMT

Bernard Rooney (45), of Craigavad Park, Holywood, and Wayne Lyons (42), of Malone Meadows, Belfast pleaded guilty to exceeding a 70mph speed limit at 12.45pm on Sunday, September 25 last year.

A previous court heard there were four vehicles involved including a Lamborghini at the A8 dual-carriageway near Ballynure.

Two other defendants were previously dealt with by the court and received driving bans and fines.

Most Popular
The A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: Google
The A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: Google
The A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: Google

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 23), a prosecutor said police detected "four high-performance vehicles at speeds in excess of 100mph".He said they appeared to be in a "convoy".

Read More
Larne rogue tradesman Stephen Stewart who hoodwinked 59 victims is given suspend...

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a police vehicle doing 120mph took some time to catch up with the vehicles and it could be inferred the speeds were "in and around 100mph".

A defence lawyer said the men had been attending a "children's cancer charity event".