Court hears convoy of high-performance cars was detected speeding in Co Antrim

Two men who were caught exceeding a 70mph speed limit in a "convoy" of high-performance cars after attending a cancer charity event have each been banned from driving for a month and fined £400.

Bernard Rooney (45), of Craigavad Park, Holywood, and Wayne Lyons (42), of Malone Meadows, Belfast pleaded guilty to exceeding a 70mph speed limit at 12.45pm on Sunday, September 25 last year.

A previous court heard there were four vehicles involved including a Lamborghini at the A8 dual-carriageway near Ballynure.

Two other defendants were previously dealt with by the court and received driving bans and fines.

The A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: Google

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 23), a prosecutor said police detected "four high-performance vehicles at speeds in excess of 100mph".He said they appeared to be in a "convoy".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a police vehicle doing 120mph took some time to catch up with the vehicles and it could be inferred the speeds were "in and around 100mph".