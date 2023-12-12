Court hears crowd gathered in Ballymena estate as man with dog swung iron bar at police
Dean Speirs (27), of Dunclug Gardens, ran through the Dunclug estate and a "crowd was gathering" to watch the incident in July this year, a prosecutor said. The defendant was charged with possessing an offensive weapon - an iron bar; being disorderly and assaults on police.
Officers feared they would be struck by the bar. The defendant had a dog on a lead and police were also worried about the threat posed by the pet to them and others should it get free, the court heard.
The defendant was shouting and swearing at police and officers "had to draw their CS Spray," a prosecutor said. She continued: "After a few minutes he suddenly dropped the bar and lay down on the ground and he was handcuffed to the rear".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence and Speirs' was facing jail.
The judge deferred sentencing until next April and said the defendant had to engage positively with Probation and there was to be no more offending.
On the way out of the court the defendant shook hands with security staff.