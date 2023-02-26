A Larne man who was involved in the theft of "£250" worth of fuel from a quarry near the town has been put on Probation for a year; banned from driving for six months and fined £50.

Paul White (22), of Fairway, had also taken a vehicle without the authority of the owner; was unlicensed and uninsured to drive and had a diesel pump, siphon funnels, battery pack and drums for use in theft on July 14 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that at around 11pm police received a report of two males being "disturbed while stealing diesel".

Police stopped a van and found equipment which could be used in theft. They found more equipment had been "left in-situ" at the quarry.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The court heard there is a co-accused, "not yet dealt with".

A defence barrister told the court the defendant said "another individual, to whom money was owed, advised him to carry out these offences".

