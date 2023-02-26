Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Court hears diesel was stolen from quarry near Larne

A Larne man who was involved in the theft of "£250" worth of fuel from a quarry near the town has been put on Probation for a year; banned from driving for six months and fined £50.

By Court Reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:50pm

Paul White (22), of Fairway, had also taken a vehicle without the authority of the owner; was unlicensed and uninsured to drive and had a diesel pump, siphon funnels, battery pack and drums for use in theft on July 14 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that at around 11pm police received a report of two males being "disturbed while stealing diesel".

Police stopped a van and found equipment which could be used in theft. They found more equipment had been "left in-situ" at the quarry.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The court heard there is a co-accused, "not yet dealt with".

A defence barrister told the court the defendant said "another individual, to whom money was owed, advised him to carry out these offences".

Read More
Wedding venue approval for Larne bar and restaurant

The lawyer said White was "acting under a degree of direction and pressure".