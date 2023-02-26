Paul White (22), of Fairway, had also taken a vehicle without the authority of the owner; was unlicensed and uninsured to drive and had a diesel pump, siphon funnels, battery pack and drums for use in theft on July 14 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that at around 11pm police received a report of two males being "disturbed while stealing diesel".
Police stopped a van and found equipment which could be used in theft. They found more equipment had been "left in-situ" at the quarry.
The court heard there is a co-accused, "not yet dealt with".
A defence barrister told the court the defendant said "another individual, to whom money was owed, advised him to carry out these offences".
The lawyer said White was "acting under a degree of direction and pressure".