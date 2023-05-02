A man in possession of a knife was disorderly at a band parade in Antrim town.

Robert Owens (28), of Donegore Drive in Antrim, admitted charges including disorderly behaviour and possession of a knife in relation to April 8 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant was in the Fountain Street area of Antrim where he was "shouting and swearing and acting in a way that would most likely incite members of the public watching the parade to react to him".

Police saw Owens holding two drum sticks and "a number of bandsmen" told police they believed the defendant had a knife. When searched a small "steak knife" was located in the defendant's hoodie pocket.

Ballymena courthouse

When taken to a police station he kicked out at a Civilian Detention Officer, leaving an imprint on his back. A defence barrister said he had seen footage and the defendant was "playing a drum that one of the attendees at the parade had".

He said Owens was playing the drum whilst "under the influence" and his "language was, shall we say, fruitful".

Owens told police he had the knife because he had been painting and when he started drinking he forgot he still had it with him.

Meanwhile, the defendant admitted stealing keys from an Indian restaurant in Antrim town on November 27 last year. On Boxing Day last year Owens was in possession of cannabis.

On January 2 this year the defendant assaulted three police officers and resisted another officer.

A defence barrister said Owens has being giving talks to a number of people in the Antrim area, telling them about "not going down the route" he has.

The lawyer added: "The police in Antrim know Robert Owens too well.”

