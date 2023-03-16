A drunk man told to leave Larne town centre by police kept returning, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

Alan Stewart (44), of no fixed abode in Larne, was disorderly at Main Street on March 7 this year.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison where he had spent a week on remand. He pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and was fined £200.

A prosecutor said police responded to reports of an intoxicated man at Broadway approaching members of the public and "shouting loudly".

The court heard the defendant was asked to move on and complied but later returned and was shouting and swearing.

He was again asked to leave due to the disturbance but he returned a third time and when he shouted and swore at police he was arrested.