Alan Stewart (44), of no fixed abode in Larne, was disorderly at Main Street on March 7 this year.
The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison where he had spent a week on remand. He pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and was fined £200.
A prosecutor said police responded to reports of an intoxicated man at Broadway approaching members of the public and "shouting loudly".
The court heard the defendant was asked to move on and complied but later returned and was shouting and swearing.
He was again asked to leave due to the disturbance but he returned a third time and when he shouted and swore at police he was arrested.
A defence lawyer said after being moved on, Stewart "felt a bit scared because it was at night so he came back towards the town again". She said the defendant was sorry.