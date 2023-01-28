A drink driver whose car ended up on its roof is "lucky she didn't kill herself or somebody else," district judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Shauna McAlary (40), of Fort View, Ballymena, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath at Greenfield Road, Kells, on December 30 last year.

The court heard that when police arrived after 11.15pm the defendant was standing beside the overturned car.

It was her second drink driving related conviction in the last 10 years.

A defence lawyer said after having a bottle wine at home the defendant had "no idea" why she had gone out in the car.

The incident happened at "quite a bad bend" and the defendant had "lost control of the vehicle".