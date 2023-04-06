When police spoke to Karen Marianne Rock (50), of Ballyveigh Avenue in Antrim, around 12.45am on March 11 this year, her speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.
At a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 80 - the legal limit is 35.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a person told police they had been travelling behind a car which was "all over the road for a length of time and even drove over onto the wrong side of the road".
A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to a friend's house with the intention of staying but had taken a decision to drive home.
Banning the defendant from driving for 14 months and fining her £300, District Judge Nigel Broderick told her: "You were quite lucky that you didn't meet another car coming the other way."