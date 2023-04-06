Register
Court hears drink driver was 'all over the road' near airport

A member of the public called police after seeing a vehicle driving onto the wrong side of the road between Belfast International Airport and Antrim town, a court heard.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

When police spoke to Karen Marianne Rock (50), of Ballyveigh Avenue in Antrim, around 12.45am on March 11 this year, her speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

At a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 80 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a person told police they had been travelling behind a car which was "all over the road for a length of time and even drove over onto the wrong side of the road".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to a friend's house with the intention of staying but had taken a decision to drive home.

Banning the defendant from driving for 14 months and fining her £300, District Judge Nigel Broderick told her: "You were quite lucky that you didn't meet another car coming the other way."