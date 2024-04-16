Court hears drug addict stole medication in early morning burglary at Ballymena Health Centre pharmacy

A court has been told medication was stolen in a burglary at a chemist at Ballymena Health Centre.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:53 BST
Details emerged as Gary Owen Donegan (41), formerly with an address a Holland Park in the town, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11, in connection with a number of thefts.

A prosecutor said at 1.20am on July 30 last year police received a report of the alarm sounding at the Boots chemist at the health centre.

A glass door had been smashed with a hammer and CCTV showed two males entering before a "number of medications" were taken.

Sentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: PacemakerSentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker
Donegan's DNA matched blood found at the scene. A hammer was seized at a property. The court heard the stolen medication was worth £353.

The court was told that on June 14 last year the defendant and another male - "one with no shoes on" according to the prosecutor - entered a Primark shop and a "pair of flip-flops" worth £5 were stolen by Donegan. When police detected the defendant he was wearing the flip-flops.

Meanwhile, in April last year the defendant stole "designer" t-shirts worth £120 from TK Maxx and items worth £100 from the shop in May.

In June 2023 £360 worth of items were stolen from TK Maxx and in August 2023, he stole bedding worth £170 from the same store. Also in August and September he took items worth a total of £225 from two shops.

Donegan told police he had taken items to "sell for drug money". The total amount of stolen items in all the thefts was £1,333.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been living in Belfast.

District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentencing for a year and said there had to be no re-offending and the defendant also has to continue to get help including with the Community Addictions Team.

The judge said Donegan had a "very poor criminal record" and "no doubt all of this is driven by a chronic addiction to drugs".

Instead of immediate jail, the judge said on balance it would be "more productive" to defer sentencing for the defendant to continue with a "rehabilitation programme".