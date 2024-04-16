Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details emerged as Gary Owen Donegan (41), formerly with an address a Holland Park in the town, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11, in connection with a number of thefts.

A prosecutor said at 1.20am on July 30 last year police received a report of the alarm sounding at the Boots chemist at the health centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A glass door had been smashed with a hammer and CCTV showed two males entering before a "number of medications" were taken.

Sentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

Donegan's DNA matched blood found at the scene. A hammer was seized at a property. The court heard the stolen medication was worth £353.

The court was told that on June 14 last year the defendant and another male - "one with no shoes on" according to the prosecutor - entered a Primark shop and a "pair of flip-flops" worth £5 were stolen by Donegan. When police detected the defendant he was wearing the flip-flops.

Meanwhile, in April last year the defendant stole "designer" t-shirts worth £120 from TK Maxx and items worth £100 from the shop in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2023 £360 worth of items were stolen from TK Maxx and in August 2023, he stole bedding worth £170 from the same store. Also in August and September he took items worth a total of £225 from two shops.

Donegan told police he had taken items to "sell for drug money". The total amount of stolen items in all the thefts was £1,333.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been living in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentencing for a year and said there had to be no re-offending and the defendant also has to continue to get help including with the Community Addictions Team.

The judge said Donegan had a "very poor criminal record" and "no doubt all of this is driven by a chronic addiction to drugs".