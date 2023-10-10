A shoplifter who stole more than £800 worth of items from a store was eventually tracked down after facial recognition technology picked her up re-entering the premises, a court heard.

Kathryn Mary Kelly (44), of Fountain Hill in Derry / Londonderry, admitted charges of theft and going equipped for theft with a 'de-tagger'.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard that on June 29 this year the defendant was in Sports Direct in the Tower Centre shopping centre in Ballymena and took six items of clothing worth £815.

CCTV showed the defendant. A number of tags had been removed and "could only have been removed using a specialist de-tagger machine".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor told the court that on June 30 this year the defendant was "flagged in the store using the facial recognition camera".

It sent a phone notification to a staff member and he saw Kelly who he recognised from CCTV.

He challenged her but she left the store. Security followed and saw her getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.

On July 20 police arrested her at her home.

The defendant told police she admitted going to the shop with a "specialist magnet" to steal clothing to "pay off a drug debt".

The court heard the goods were not recovered.

A defence lawyer said it was accepted the defendant had an "appalling" criminal record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 87 previous convictions including 48 for theft and she was in breach of 10 suspended sentences.

The judge said the defendant appeared to have been stealing to fund her addiction.

He said courts had given her a chance of rehabilitation over the years which she had not availed of and he jailed her for 10 months.