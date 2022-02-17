Court hears ‘family feud’ allegation as Glenarm man has driving charge dismissed

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Thomas Palmer, of Dickeystown Road, denied the one charge he faced - careless driving - and a contest was held at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The charge related to Dickeystown Road on August 19, 2020.

Andrew Dunlop, who told the court he was 30, entered the witness box to say that around 8.30am he had parked up a tractor and trailer near his brother’s house to assist in some work at the property. Mr Dunlop said a car approached “at speed” and “made no attempt to slow down”. He said the vehicle “started to swerve towards me and I had to jump in out of the way otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here today.” He said the vehicle was doing around 40-45mph.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dunlop told the court: “As I was jumping out of the way, my arm it went out, towards the road and hit the passenger side wing mirror of the car and as it did that it broke the wing mirror off the car and the wing mirror went into the air and whenever it came back down and hit the road it smashed into eight or nine different bits all over the road.”

He said he recognised the vehicle as being that of a “family relation” - his “great uncle” Thomas Palmer. Mr Dunlop said he had a cut on his hand and a “sore” shoulder and after going to hospital for an X-ray it was established there were no fractures.

In response to Mr Palmer’s defence barrister Stephen Law, Mr Dunlop said there was an “ongoing family feud, it is not just me, the whole family is involved, there is more than me”. Mr Dunlop accepted he had received a ‘Harassment Notice’ but claimed it was “for something that wasn’t done”.

Mr Law put it to Mr Dunlop that what Mr Dunlop was asking the court to believe was that Mr Palmer, who had been to the shop to get a newspaper, “decides to run you over, attempted murder, as you said you wouldn’t be standing here today”.

Mr Dunlop said: “Yes” and added: “Well, the same man threatened to shoot my father.” Mr Law asked Mr Dunlop: “Is there anything that you won’t say bad about this man? All you want to do is blacken this man’s name.”

Mr Dunlop answered yes when Mr Law said Mr Dunlop was saying Mr Palmer “deliberately swerved” at him. Mr Dunlop said he “jumped towards the grass verge”.

Mr Dunlop denied Mr Law’s suggestion that because of the “feud” he was “furious” when he saw Mr Palmer’s vehicle.

Mr Law added: “I suggest to you that because of your temperament and your distaste for this gentleman that you have managed to engineer a prosecution against him for careless driving.”

Mr Law said Mr Palmer had been driving since the age of 17 with no convictions or penalty points.

A police officer told the court whenever she arrived at the scene they were dealing with a report of an “assault” but there was “not enough” evidence to bring an assault charge against Mr Palmer and instead he was charged with careless driving.

Taking the stand, Mr Palmer confirmed to the court he lives on his own on a farm on Dickeystown Road and agreed with Mr Law there had been a “bit of a rift” in the family. Mr Law told Mr Palmer that Mr Dunlop had told the court “that you deliberately swerved at him to run him down and kill him” but Mr Palmer denied swerving “whatsoever”. He added: “There was no swerve. I have passed thousands of people, maybe millions of people, on the roads in those 65 years that I have been driving.”

Mr Palmer denied a suggestion from a prosecution lawyer that he wanted to “intimidate” or “frighten” Mr Dunlop by swerving at him. Mr Palmer said he drives with “due care and attention at all times” and had a clean licence.

Summing up, Mr Law said: “It is not beyond the realms of possibility that anger and distrust between parties has over spilled and that must cast a cloud of doubt in this case.”

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a police officer’s bodyworn video was not recording properly and her police issue mobile phone was being fixed and no sketch was taken at the scene because the officer believed she had video footage.

The judge said that was a “gap in the prosecution evidence”. Judge Broderick said:”There does appear to have been a history of animosity betwen the parties to the extent that the complainant received and accepted a Harassment Notice albeit he doesn’t accept he did anything wrong to justify that notice but he accepts in cross-examination that he accepted it and didn’t appeal it.”

Judge Broderick said the “burden of proof” rests with the Prosecution. He said there was no doubt the wing mirror was damaged, the question is how did that occur? Was it, the judge said, on the account of the complainant, as a result of the defendant “deliberately swerving towards him and him effectively having to jump out of the way of the defendant’s vehicle, otherwise, to use his expression ‘he wouldn’t be here now’”.

The judge said that was a “very serious allegation” and said Mr Law “sought to categorise it as attempted murder. On the face of it he could say that but I don’t think that was ever the attitude taken by the police.”

The judge said the police were initially investigating an allegation of “assault”. “For whatever reason the prosecution have decided not to bring that charge and the charge they have brought is one of careless driving,” the judge said.

Judge Broderick said the question he had to resolve was if the wing mirror came into contact with the complainant’s hand as a result of, on his account, a “deliberate, or indeed a careless, act, or whether it was, as speculated, by the defendant in the course of his interview, albeit not ventured today by the defendant, that this was a deliberate attempt by Mr Dunlop to hit his wing mirror with his hand”.

“So, we have two different accounts. The defendant is a gentleman with no previous convictions and is entitled to a ‘good character’ direction. That doesn’t mean to say that he couldn’t be guilty of careless driving.”