Court hears family of alleged rape victim who is now deceased wish to challenge decision by prosecutors to withdraw charges against a man
The mother of the deceased was present at the court on Tuesday, as she has been each time the case has been mentioned in front of a judge.
Paul Quinn (30), of Brantwood Gardens in Antrim town, had been accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman on June 19, 2023.
On June 23 last year it was alleged he made a threat to the woman he would destroy her home.
The accused was not present in the courtroom at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where he had previously denied the charges against him.
A prosecutor told a previous court the complainant is deceased. She passed away on April 30 this year.
At Tuesday's Court, a prosecutor said they were applying to withdraw the charges against the man, saying a "no prosecution decision has issued in the case".
She added: "The next of kin have asked me to notify the court that she intends to request a review of our decision to not proceed with the case."
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the charges were withdrawn at this stage but could be subject to a review.
He told the defence lawyer: "Tell your client the matter is withdrawn but the family are challenging that decision so if there is a change in that the charges may come back or they may not, it is up to the prosecution.
"I will mark it withdrawn. I have noted that the family are going to seek a review," he added.
A prosecutor then spoke to the complainant's mother in court.