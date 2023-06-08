A court heard a father and son were assaulted at their home in Broughshane on July 12, 2021, and now four men have each admitted two charges of assault.

The defendants are: Nathan Finlay Calderwood (38), of Carnalbanagh Road, Buckna; Dean Raymond Calderwood (36), of Tullykittagh Road, Newtowncrommelin; Stefan Calderwood (35), of Leighinmohr Avenue in Ballymena and Tyler Thomas Calderwood (34), of Maybin Park in Kells.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been a "PPS (Public Prosecution Service) review ongoing" and a prosecutor said: "It was a review that was conducted by the senior prosecutor in the case on foot of correspondence received by Mr (Ian) Paisley, (North Antrim) MP."

She said the "review has now concluded". The prosecutor said a charge alleging that Tyler Calderwood had assaulted a female on July 12, 2021, was being withdrawn by prosecutors.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said the four men, who were not present at court, were each pleading guilty to assaulting the two men.

The prosecutor said at 3.30pm on July 12, 2021, police were called to an address in Broughshane and family members said a number of "males had arrived at their house and entered the house without their permission" and assaulted a father and son.

The court heard the father sustained a "split lip" and the son "sustained a suspected broken nose - it was too swollen at the time to determine whether or not there were any fractures".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted pre-sentence reports as "this wasn't a minor fracas in the street, this is entering the home of the victims and then assaulting them".