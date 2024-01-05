A woman used an umbrella to defend herself against a man using a dog lead chain to attack her, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Dominic McGrath (33), of no fixed address, Dungannon, was jailed for a total of eight months on charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

A charge of posessing a Stanley knife in a public place was withdrawn by a lawyer from the Public Prosecution Service.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told McGrath, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that it had been a "horrific incident" committed "out of the blue" with no background.

Mr O'Hare remarked that what made it worse was although the defendant knew the victim he was "out of it" and could not remember committing the offence.

Prosecuting counsel said on November 14 last at 3.30pm, police received a report of McGrath shouting and screaming abuse at the injured party outside a supermarket in Dungannon.

The lawyer said he held her against the wall and got a dog lead chain which he attacked her with and she used an umbrella to defend herself.

Counsel said he also had a Stanley knife and threatened to leave her with a "Joker's smile" and that he would “bomb her house”.

A defence lawyer said McGrath has a drugs problem and “does not recall a lot of the incident”.

He said the defendant accepts that it happened and he has been in custody for two months which has helped him to "straighten out".