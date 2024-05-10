Court hears 'inexperienced' motorist failed to stop at junction after rounding bend

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 10th May 2024, 19:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A motorist who failed to stop on a side road at a junction with a main road crashed into a vehicle.

Carl Lagan (19), of Birchwood Park in The Loup near Moneymore, admitted driving without due care and attention at Maghereagh Road near Antrim town on October 13 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard there had been a two vehicle collision at the junction with Castle Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant had been on the minor road and failed to stop at the junction and continued straight ahead and collided with a vehicle on the main road.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

"Significant damage" was caused to both vehicles and a prosecutor said "minor injuries" were caused.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

A defence lawyer said it had been the defendant's first time on the Maghereagh Road and the junction was a "short distance" from a corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not to have caused "significant" injuries.

The judge said he would put the accident down to an "inexperience" and handed down nine penalty points and a £300 fine.