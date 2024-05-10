Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist who failed to stop on a side road at a junction with a main road crashed into a vehicle.

Carl Lagan (19), of Birchwood Park in The Loup near Moneymore, admitted driving without due care and attention at Maghereagh Road near Antrim town on October 13 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard there had been a two vehicle collision at the junction with Castle Road.

The defendant had been on the minor road and failed to stop at the junction and continued straight ahead and collided with a vehicle on the main road.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

"Significant damage" was caused to both vehicles and a prosecutor said "minor injuries" were caused.

A defence lawyer said it had been the defendant's first time on the Maghereagh Road and the junction was a "short distance" from a corner.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not to have caused "significant" injuries.