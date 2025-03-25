POLICE used irritant spray on an Antrim town man who assaulted two officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finbar Stephen Sloan (44), of Ballymena Road, also obstructed and resisted one of the officers on November 25 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had a record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said officers received bruises during an incident at a front door.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant grabbed an officer by the neck causing her to fall and he was "sprayed" with irritant spray.

The defendant was ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.

The defendant had been convicted after a contest at an earlier court. He was given £500 bail for appeal against conviction.