Court hears irritant spray was used on man who assaulted two police officers

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2025, 17:51 BST

POLICE used irritant spray on an Antrim town man who assaulted two officers.

Finbar Stephen Sloan (44), of Ballymena Road, also obstructed and resisted one of the officers on November 25 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had a record.

A prosecutor said officers received bruises during an incident at a front door.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The defendant grabbed an officer by the neck causing her to fall and he was "sprayed" with irritant spray.

The defendant was ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.

The defendant had been convicted after a contest at an earlier court. He was given £500 bail for appeal against conviction.

