Court hears irritant spray was used on man who assaulted two police officers
Finbar Stephen Sloan (44), of Ballymena Road, also obstructed and resisted one of the officers on November 25 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had a record.
A prosecutor said officers received bruises during an incident at a front door.
The defendant grabbed an officer by the neck causing her to fall and he was "sprayed" with irritant spray.
The defendant was ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.
The defendant had been convicted after a contest at an earlier court. He was given £500 bail for appeal against conviction.