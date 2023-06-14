A Larne farmer caught in a 'sting' by so-called paedophile hunters had asked a decoy posing as a 15-year-old boy to don his "mother's underwear" ahead of meeting up at the town's train station, a court heard.

The details were given by a prosecutor at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Neil Hunter (55), with an address listed as McCareys Loanen, was in the dock and received a suspended jail sentence on Tuesday.

He also has to sign the Sex Offenders Register and has been made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after he pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a 'child' following 'sexual grooming'.

He also admitted attempted 'sexual communication' with a 'child' and possession of, the charge sheet says, an 'extreme pornographic image'. Hunter committed offences in April last year.

Ballymena courthouse.

A prosecutor said a "decoy" from an "online paedophile hunter group" uploaded a profile to Grindr in which they pretended to be a 15-year boy called 'Lee' and Hunter made contact with him. The court heard the decoy told the defendant he was "15" and the defendant said "that was fine". Hunter sent photos of his face and private parts to the decoy.

The prosecutor added: "The defendant sent a number of messages asking to meet 'Lee', encouraging him to wear his mother's underwear to the meeting and detailing the sexual acts he would perform on him or that 'Lee' would perform on him."

The court heard the communications moved to WhatsApp and there were further attempts made by Hunter to meet up with 'Lee' and a number of other "sexual messages" were sent by the defendant. A message from the defendant confirmed he would be at Larne Train Station around 8pm to meet up with him.

A member of the group attended on April 30 to "carry out a sting operation on the defendant" and "confronted" Hunter who drove off. The incident had been "streamed on the internet". The matter was reported to police and the mobile phone used to communicate with the defendant was provided to the PSNI.

The prosecutor said Hunter made a report to police claiming that whilst at the train station he was approached by an unknown male who knocked on the window of his vehicle and said he was making a "citizen's arrest". Hunter's phone was seized by police and communications of a "sexual nature" were located involving the defendant and 'Lee'. A phone belonging to Hunter had "three extreme pornographic images".

The prosecutor said Hunter initially made "partial admissions" to police "but denied having sexual interest in children and denied that he intended anything sexual taking place when he met with 'Lee'."

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he didn't know the "extreme pornography" on the device was illegal and that the "images had been sent to him as a joke as he was a farmer". He subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges. A defence barrister said the defendant, who had no previous convictions, and "up until this point in his life, would have described himself as a heterosexual individual".

The lawyer said Hunter "resides with his family on the family farm"; "he has been in a long term relationship" and has children. The barrister said "medical difficulties" meant the defendant was "unable to work the farm" and "it is quite clear that there has been a decline in his own mental health".

The lawyer said Hunter had been spending more time indoors "and then got himself involved in the internet"; became involved in forums in which he was "able to talk to young people" and "he accepts that he then engaged in what was a wholly bizarre set of enterprises and communications with this 'young person' who he did believe was a child".

The barrister said there were issues of "concern" and submitted there were "obviously issues underlying Mr Hunter".

District Judge Francis Rafferty told Hunter: "As far as the Probation Service is concerned you failed to recognise that your actions were child sexual abuse. Lets be clear, that is precisely what they are."

He added: "The fact that you are still in some degree of denial gives me concern that a Probation Order is of little import in this case."

He said Hunter had pleaded guilty and "accepted your offending" and the judge handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years.