Details surrounding the allegations emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Garion Hanna (22), with an address listed as Holland Park in the town, was in the dock charged with blackmail in relation to Monday April 8 this year.

A PSNI detective opposed bail saying a woman told police she was in Ballymena with a friend and also Hanna and the woman claimed the defendant told her she owed him "£500 for drugs". The woman told police she did owe Hanna "£100".

The woman said she had then gone to another person's flat where Hanna told her "if she did not transfer the money he would hold her hostage and lock her in a cupboard". The woman told police there was a "machete on the floor and she thought she was in danger".

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

The officer said the woman said she transferred "£407" - which was all she had - to Hanna's account as she "honestly thought" the defendant would "hold her hostage if she did not give him the money".

The woman had gone to a neighbour the next day and she got a lift home, the court was told.

When arrested the defendant told police the woman asked him if she could transfer money to his account "as her's was blocked due to fraud" and Hanna had added: "If she was scared then why didn't she leave".

The officer said Hanna said that he and the woman and two others had gone to an ATM where the woman lifted money and "they went and bought drugs with it".

Hanna told police he had been "smoking crack" with the alleged injured party and two others at "various locations in Ballymena".

The officer added that Hanna said he had known the woman "through a friend for about one or two weeks and that they are both, in his words, crackheads".

The defendant denied the woman owed him any money; he was not in a flat with a machete and he did not threaten her, the PSNI officer told the court.

The officer said Hanna has 81 previous convictions at the age of 22 including 20 assaults, four serious assaults and eight threats to kill. She said he was identified as a "Category Three Violent Offender which I believe to be the highest level".

A defence lawyer said the defendant was willing to accept "stringent" bail conditions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" allegation. He said Hanna had previously breached bail on a number of occasions.