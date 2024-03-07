Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details were given at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena where 43-year-old James Gillespie was convicted of charges of possessing an offensive weapon - 'a 2.5 foot sword' - as an offensive weapon.

He had denied the accusations but was found guilty of all the charges he faced including making a threat to kill and two assaults.

The defendant had been living at Priory Gardens in Larne at the time of the incident on November 7 last year but has been bailed to an address in Derry/Londonderry.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

Paula Hawthorne told the court she lived next door to the defendant at Priory Gardens and after banging on a wall came from Gillespie's home in the early hours of the morning she had watched her partner Gordon Ballentine leave her home at 5.50am to go to work.

She saw Gillespie "running" from his property and he was "holding some big thing above Gordon's head like a big sword" which she described as a Samurai sword.

She told the court Gillespie then ran towards her and kept the sword down facing the ground but swore at her. She said she was left a "nervous wreck" and phoned police.

Mr Ballentine told the court the defendant "came running out with his face covered, a hoodie on and a pair of shorts, with a sword in his hand. He shouted: 'You f**king b**tard'."

He said Gillespie asked him about an alleged incident which Gillespie claimed happened at the defendant's home.

Mr Ballentine added: "He ran after me. He was about four or five feet away. He had the sword above his head and I put my left hand up above my head in case he brought the sword down. I believed he was going to kill me."

He told the defendant to "wise up" and denied having any role in the alleged incident Gillespie claimed had happened. Mr Ballentine added: "He went like he was going to use it (the sword) but he didn't. I just pleaded with him to wise up."

Mr Ballentine said he was "that by himself" with what had happened. Mr Ballentine said the defendant had come out of his bungalow "like a madman" saying: "He ran out of the house with a sword above his head".

The defendant was using crutches in court but Mr Ballentine claimed the defendant "doesn't need crutches" and only uses them "when it suits him".

The court heard police found a sword wrapped up in a rug in the defendant's home.

Giving evidence to the court, Gillespie said he uses walking aids and added: "I can't run." He said he had spoken to Mr Ballentine but denied approaching him with a sword.

He claimed the sword was planted in his home to try and get him into trouble.

District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the defendant of the charges saying he was "entirely satisfied" the prosecution witnesses had given "credible and reliable evidence".

He continued: "I am not so satisfied the defendant has given me a truthful account."

The judge added: "The sword was found in his property. The suggestion that it was planted there, I find without any foundation whatsoever.

"I am satisfied the prosecution have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. I'm satisfied that all the evidence of the various offences are proved and I convict him."