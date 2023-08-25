Court hears man allegedly told his partner he was 'Jack the Ripper' and threatened to 'rip her eyes out and eat them'

A man woke up after drinking heavily following a christening and allegedly told his partner he was "Jack the Ripper" and was going to "rip her eyes out and eat them in front of her," a court has heard.

William Alexander McGregor (38), of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, also allegedly told his partner he could murder her and he would be out of jail by the age of 56.

The allegations were made at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where the defendant was charged with offences relating to August 20 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; making a threat to kill; possession of a hammer and crowbar as offensive weapons; false imprisonment and causing criminal damage to a door and phone.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The court was shown photos of injuries sustained by the woman and photos of damage to a bedroom door.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the injured party's child was christened on August 19 and afterwards the defendant had been "drinking heavily" and had gone to bed but woke up at 12.30am on August 20, shouting: "The beast has arose".

He began arguing and said he would "beat the head off" his partner. She locked herself in a bedroom and he told her she had "five seconds" to open the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McGregor then allegedly kicked the door in and was in possession of a crowbar and hammer.

The officer said the defendant's partner was "holding a 12-week-old baby in her arms" but the defendant punched her on the arm and grabbed her by the hair and hit her head off a headboard for "one to two minutes".

McGregor then hit her with the wooden handle of a hammer and then slapped her with both hands, it was claimed.

He allegedly grabbed her hair and "pounded" her head off the bed and pushed a crowbar into her forehead, causing a cut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer told the court the woman said McGregor told her he was "Jack the Ripper and he was going to rip her eyes out and eat them in front of her".

The police officer added: "He stated that he could murder her and still be out by the time he was 56".

The officer said the woman alleged her partner asked her if he should "finish her or keep torturing her".

The woman went to a bathroom and "threw up" and McGregor shouted at her and hit her "four or five times to the legs with the handle of a hammer".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer said the woman spent the night in the house and was "terrified" and when she woke up, McGregor prevented her from leaving by standing in front of the front door.

When she tried to ring police, the defendant allegedly smashed the house phone and threw it into the garden and returned with the telephone cable and said he would strangle her with it. The woman was able to run of the house, the court heard.

When interviewed, the defendant denied the offences.

A defence barrister said there was "no domestic violence history in this case".

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the allegation was that there had been a "sustained and serious" number of assaults and violence and threats. He said the account appeared to be substantiated by photos showing injuries and damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge said McGregor had 31 previous convictions including assault and had a "history of violence".

Judge Broderick said a proposed bail address in another part of Ballymena was too close to the complainant and there was a risk of further offences and interference with witnesses.