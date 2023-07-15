Court hears man and woman in their 60s were assaulted after 'sequence dancing tensions' boiled over

A man and woman were assaulted in the run up to Christmas after 'sequence dancing' tensions spilled over, a court has heard.

David John Ferguson (68), of Ballybrakes Road, Ballymoney, admitted two charges of assault in relation to an incident on December 23, 2022.

Antrim Magisrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a previously clear record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said police received a report of an assault at a dance at Kilwaughter Village Hall on the outskirts of Larne.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A man (67) said around 11pm he was punched by the defendant and left with bruising to his face and the man's partner (63) was left with bruising and cuts to her forearms.

When interviewed, the defendant said he had punched the man because his coat had been "pulled" and said he had not intended to injure the woman.

The court heard the defendant and the man and woman were "sequence dancers".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence solicitor said Ferguson said he had struck the other man once and did not accept there had been repeated strikes.

She said the assault on the woman had been due to "reckless behaviour".

The lawyer said the defendant and his wife were involved in the "hobby of sequence dancing" for "25 years" and had danced "all over Ireland" and in Spain.

The solicitor said Ferguson said that a month before the Kilwaughter incident there had been an "interaction on the dance floor where he and his wife got a step wrong" and the injured party and his partner "were taking the lead from them and as a result" they then "also took the wrong steps".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer added the defendant said that appeared to have "annoyed greatly" the man "and there was an argument on that day, approximately a month before this where Mr Ferguson and his wife were accused of having really created quite an upset on the dance floor because they had messed up this entire dance".

The solicitor said Ferguson would say the man was "particularly irate in dealing with Mr Ferguson's wife, who he advises me, is a very petite and quiet individual".

The lawyer said the assaults were "completely out of character" and it had been an "over reaction to what had gone before".

The defence solicitor claimed the other man's partner had witnessed the assault and had "grabbed" the defendant from behind and whilst trying to get free, Ferguson's elbow struck her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said "it would appear that the people who are involved in this hobby all take it very very seriously and that tensions simply tipped over" and her client is "extremely stressed by the situation".

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said it was "very sad" that the defendant now had a "blot" on his character.

She handed down a one-year conditional discharge and ordered Ferguson to pay a total of £400 compensation to the man and woman.

She also made the defendant the subject of a one-year Restraining Order that he should not harass the injured parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement