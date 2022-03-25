Court hears man began to ‘eject Kinder Egg shells full of drugs’

The officer was opposing a bail application by Gary Vokes (36), with an address listed as ‘no fixed abode’ in Ballymena.

The defendant is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, Subutex, Xanax and Diazepam; and being concerned in making an offer to supply drugs on October 9 last year.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court heard the defendant’s prison licence had been revoked when the current charges were brought.

A defence lawyer said the defendant’s licence period “expired last week”.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant was “reported as being involved in the sale of drugs in a hostel in Ballymena”.

The officer said when the PSNI arrived no drugs were found but he was arrested for being “concerned in the supply of different drugs”.

The constable said whilst in ‘isolation’ in prison the defendant “started to eject Kinder Egg shells full of drugs which we have since got the forensic reports and he has been in possession of quite a number of drugs whilst in Maghaberry”.

The officer added: “We believe that he has had them at the time of the initial report to police”.

The constable said the jail authorities supplied a statement to police saying the defendant “had no opportunity to purchase or get these drugs from within the prison”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant has now spent five months in custody.

He said the defendant had a “very long-standing and very intense addiction to non-prescription medication”.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare granted bail in the sum of £500 with a £500 surety to an address to be approved by police.

Vokes is not to possess or use any non-prescription medication, any other drug or ‘legal high’ and has to report to his GP

The case was adjourned to April 21.