Court hears man convicted of having crossbow and flick knife in van is now a 'Born Again Christian'
Johnny Doherty (30), with an address given as Windmill Park in Ballynahinch, also permitted no insurance for the van on the same day - March 29 this year - in the Belfast Road area of Antrim town.
Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, heard police saw a van with four occupants parked in a layby at 1.45am. The defendant was in the "rear" and in the "back" was a crossbow. A 'flick knife' was in a glove box.
The court heard the defendant said he was the owner of the van.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was the only person prosecuted. The court heard the defendant had contested the weapons charges but had been found guilty.
The barrister said the defendant, who had a record, has now "distanced himself from those peers". The lawyer said Doherty still instructs that he "didn't have knowledge of the weapons that were there".
The barrister said his client has "now became a Born Again Christian" which has helped him "manage his poor emotional well being and his tendency to use alcohol as a coping mechanism".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Possession of offensive weapons are serous matters. On this occasion the court was satisfied you had not only possession of a flick knife but also a crossbow.
"And this was a detection in the early hours of the morning when you and a number of other people were in a vehicle. What you were up to I don't know but you shouldn't have been in possession of these weapons."
The judge handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years and banned Doherty from driving for three months.