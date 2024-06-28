Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man denies punching his pregnant partner in the stomach and "stamping" on the head of a puppy.

The accused is Caoimhin Russell (23), with an address at Tobergill Gardens in Antrim town. He is accused of assault occasioning harm; threatening to kill his partner; damaging property and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. The charges relate to June 23/24 this year.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said at 3am on June 24 police were called to a property where the accused was outside and he told officers he damaged a window in a door because he "just wanted his puppy" and clothes and he would leave.

His partner, who was five and a half months pregnant, told police the couple had earlier been "shoving each other" on the way back from an off-licence in Antrim "as he had threatened to hit their dog".

At her home address the woman asked the defendant to leave but he refused to do so. The woman said the defendant restrained her on a bed, grabbing her hair and bit her on her lip.

The woman said she punched the defendant to try and get him off her and he then punched her on the face.

The officer said the woman said Russell threatened to kill her and then kill himself and then "punched her to the stomach".

The defendant then got off her and had headbutted and punched a bathroom door and when she was able to contact family members they got the defendant out of the property.

When interviewed, the defendant denied all of the offences and said "he was the one who was assaulted". He said he had been headbutted and slapped by his partner on the way home from the off-licence.

The officer said the accused denied stamping on the puppy's head, with Russell saying had he done so it would have killed the dog. The defendant also denied punching his partner on the stomach and she "must have caused injuries to herself".

The officer said "thankfully" a hospital appointment at an ante-natal unit showed no injury to the woman's unborn child. The officer said the defendant claimed he could not remember telling police he had broken the window.

The accused was granted £500 bail on condition of a £500 surety to an address to be approved by police.

There is to be no contact with his partner; he is not to consume alcohol; there is a 9pm-7am curfew; he is to be electronically tagged and is not to enter Antrim town.