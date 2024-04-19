Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 16, as one of the accused - David Fletcher (29), of Donegore Drive in Antrim town, appeared via video link from prison and made a bail application.

He is charged with robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making a threat to kill and kidnapping.

Opposing bail, a police officer said at 3am on March 18 this year a man said he was approached by two men in the Seacash Drive area where he was assaulted and robbed.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The man was asked to hand over money and he said he had none. He had a bank card which was removed. He was threatened that he would be stabbed although no knife was seen by the victim. There were also threats made in relation to the man's partner and children.

A police officer said: "The victim was then walked down from Seacash Drive onto Steeple Road where the intention was to withdraw money from his bank account using his bank card. He walked with the two males out of fear of further violence."

They had gone to an ATM at Centra on Oriel Road but the "ATM was blocked up" and they then proceeded to Tesco and at a garage one male walked to the ATM while the other remained with the man "and he tried to discreetly use his phone to phone 999 but this male realised that he had his phone in his hand".

The male was further assaulted and the phone removed. When the man noticed the other accused had "disappeared around the corner he made good his escape and ran away and went straight to the Police Station to report what had happened".

£10 was withdrawn from the account. Both accused were then seen walking towards the Parkhall estate.

The police officer said there was much CCTV including some of "significant quality" obtained from the PSNI Steeple facility in Antrim. The man picked out both accused during an identification parade.

Both accused were arrested and the bank card was located at Fletcher's home. There was also clothing which matched that seen on CCTV.

The court heard Fletcher had 19 previous convictions including "six for violence". A defence barrister said he believed the kidnapping charge could be dropped as the case progresses.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail because of the risk of further offences and interference with the complainant and the judge was not satisfied Fletcher would comply with bail.