Court hears man flipped coffee table and ‘punched ex-partner in face’

Details emerged as Marius Sredzinski (35), of Dunclug Gardens in the the town, admitted a charge of common assault in relation to December 4, 2020.
At court the defendant had the assistance of a Polish language interpreter.
A prosecutor said when interviewed by police the defendant admitted he flipped the table but had denied the punch.
The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison where he was on remand in relation to another matter.
Handing down a five months sentence, suspended for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a “serious case of domestic assault”.