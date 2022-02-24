Court hears man flipped coffee table and ‘punched ex-partner in face’

Details emerged as Marius Sredzinski (35), of Dunclug Gardens in the the town, admitted a charge of common assault in relation to December 4, 2020.

At court the defendant had the assistance of a Polish language interpreter.

A prosecutor said when interviewed by police the defendant admitted he flipped the table but had denied the punch.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison where he was on remand in relation to another matter.