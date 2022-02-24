Court hears man flipped coffee table and ‘punched ex-partner in face’

A woman told police her ex-partner flipped over a coffee table and punched her on the side of the face, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

By Court Reporter
Details emerged as Marius Sredzinski (35), of Dunclug Gardens in the the town, admitted a charge of common assault in relation to December 4, 2020.

At court the defendant had the assistance of a Polish language interpreter.

A prosecutor said when interviewed by police the defendant admitted he flipped the table but had denied the punch.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison where he was on remand in relation to another matter.

Handing down a five months sentence, suspended for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a “serious case of domestic assault”.

