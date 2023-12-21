A man who grabbed his mother by the throat and assaulted her has been jailed.

Eugene McIlroy (33), with an address listed as Princes Street in Ballymena, committed the offence on July 9.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant took his mother's mobile phone but she rang police from a phone box. She was left with a bruise and swelling to the face.

On September 12 last year the defendant was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital. Also on that day he caused criminal damage to a police cell; resisted a police officer; failed to stop following a collision; failed to provide a specimen of blood and there was also a driving licence offence.

The defendant, who had spent time in custody on remand, was given a six-month jail term and has to do 150 hours of Community Service. There is also a three-year driving ban and a £100 fine.