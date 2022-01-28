Court hears man had cocaine and cannabis in car

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Catalin Mizu (30), of Prospect Place in the town, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; possession of cocaine and cannabis and possesion of half a snooker cue and a bat as offensive weapons.

A prosecutor said police stopped the defendant in a BMW at Waveney Road, Ballymena, at 8.25pm on January 11 last year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers could smell cannabis and they found 15.4 grammes of cannabis worth around ‘£150’ and four grammes of cocaine worth ‘£400’ along with a wooden bat in the rear of the vehicle and half a snooker cue in the driver side door. His phone was triaged.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

When interviewed, the defendant said he bought the drugs.

He told police he carried the weapons “due to previous threats against him”.

The defendant admitted he “provided his friends with cannabis”.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant had used cannabis and cocaine and when he purchased cannabis “among friends he would pass it around with them”.

Judge Broderick said: “I take a dim view of this driving around with drugs and weapons. There is a sinister element to this”.