Editorial image

Jason Kirk (48), of Lanntara, admitted a charge of 'fraud by false representation' relating to April last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a man gave a relative - a male who was with Kirk - a bank card to lift out £70 but a further £180 had been taken without permission.

CCTV showed Kirk making the transaction at the ATM.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the card owner's relative had "asked him for some money" and the card owner gave the relative the bank card.

The male was in the company of Kirk, who was "intoxicated". Kirk had taken £250 out of the ATM and "gave it to" the relative and "then they went on the drink".

The barrister said Kirk did not "recall he spent any of it at all".

Advertisement

The lawyer said the card owner's relative was not charged and Kirk had been prosecuted because "he was the last one with any contact with the money because he took it out of the ATM".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it had been a "very foolish thing to do" and it was "always going to come back to your door and, no doubt, poor judgement in alcohol is why you are standing where you are now".