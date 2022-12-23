A man who had a Samurai sword in Ballymena has been given a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

John Rainey (52), of Orkney Drive in the town, had the sword at Orkney Drive on July 29 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that around 11.50pm, police received a report of a male with a sword who was "shouting at a group of males" and "allegedly swinging the sword in the direction of these people".

Advertisement

Police attended after midnight and were made aware of another incident where damage had been caused.

Ballymena courthouse

Advertisement

The defendant told police his property had been damaged.

Police saw the living room window damaged and a plant pot appeared to have been thrown through the window.

Advertisement

The prosecutor said Rainey told police that when the window was broken he had gone out "after" those responsible and had a 'Samurai sword'. A sword was seized at the property.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had his "windows put in" and added: "Whilst the police were in his house, he made admissions about having gone out to scare off the perpetrators."

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very serious matter to be carrying any weapon, especially a sword".

He said such a weapon could obviously be used by a person or it could fall to the ground and be used by others.

Advertisement