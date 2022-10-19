Court hears man is accused of harassment of South Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney
A man is accused of harassment of South Antrim Sinn Féin Assembly member Declan Kearney.
Brandon Paxton (23), of Castlewater Wood, Antrim town, is accused of harassment between July 10 – July 13, 2021.
He is also charged with five counts of improper use of public electronic communications by allegedly sending messages which were 'grossly offensive' on July 11 and July 12 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the "complainant is an MLA - Declan Kearney".
Most Popular
A defence barrister said he believed there had been "some difficulties" contacting Mr Kearney.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it couldn't be hard to contact an MLA.
Advertisement
The judge added: "They are a public representative so one would imagine, unless they are off due to illness or something, they should be available. I presume they have got a Constituency Office or whatever".
It was adjourned to November 1 to fix a date for a contest. Full details of the allegations were not outlined to the court.