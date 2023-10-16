Court hears man jumped onto car and ran along roof
William Jennings (27), of Duke Street, also has to pay £250 towards damage caused to the vehicle. At Ballymena Magistrates Court he was sentenced on a charge of criminal damage.
A prosecutor said around 2.10am on June 17 police received a report of an incident in Ballymena. The court heard the defendant shouted at his former partner.
The prosecutor added: "He then jumped onto the bonnet of the vehicle and ran up onto the roof, jumping back down."
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Wholly inappropriate what you did, not only did you cause damage to this vehicle but I have no doubt that the two injured parties who were in the vehicle would have been very scared by you jumping on the car and running up an down it, especially in the early hours of the morning because I am sure they did not know what was going to follow thereafter.
"Thankfully, nothing else happened and you departed."