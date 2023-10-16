Register
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

Court hears man jumped onto car and ran along roof

A Ballymena man who jumped onto a car and ran along the roof has been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

William Jennings (27), of Duke Street, also has to pay £250 towards damage caused to the vehicle. At Ballymena Magistrates Court he was sentenced on a charge of criminal damage.

A prosecutor said around 2.10am on June 17 police received a report of an incident in Ballymena. The court heard the defendant shouted at his former partner.

The prosecutor added: "He then jumped onto the bonnet of the vehicle and ran up onto the roof, jumping back down."

Most Popular

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Wholly inappropriate what you did, not only did you cause damage to this vehicle but I have no doubt that the two injured parties who were in the vehicle would have been very scared by you jumping on the car and running up an down it, especially in the early hours of the morning because I am sure they did not know what was going to follow thereafter.

"Thankfully, nothing else happened and you departed."